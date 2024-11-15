South Wales Police have arrested a man as part of a murder investigation in Cardiff.

The force said a 20-year-old man from the Trowbridge area of the city had been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 43-year-old man in the St Mellons area.Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing in Heol Trostre at around 4pm on Tuesday 12 November. Police are now appealing to the public for information.Detective Superintendent Paul Raikes from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"We continue to investigate the matter and are appealing to any witnesses who were in the Heol Trostre and Coleford Drive areas of St Mellons at around 4pm yesterday to come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.

“We are also asking anyone with mobile phone footage or CCTV to contact us please.”