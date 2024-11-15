Keir Starmer will visit Airbus in Broughton today in his first visit to Wales since the budget. Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister has also confirmed £49 million worth of aerospace projects in Wales.

It's hoped that the South West and Wales, when combined, will design and assemble around half of the world’s large civil aircraft wings.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves promised nearly £1 billion to 'cutting-edge' industries over the next five years, which will be matched by the sectors, in a move aimed at driving growth and creating high-skilled jobs.

The government hope to its investment provides industry with long-term confidence in the UK as a place to invest and help extend the UK’s global lead in wings and engine manufacturing, whilst working to deliver zero-emission flights.

Engineers work on the wings for the Airbus A320 in Broughton, North Wales. Credit: PA

Bidding for the funding will open in January, with projects expected to begin from the Autumn.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “From modern aircraft engines to helicopters, the UK’s aerospace industry is truly world-class.

“The UK is at the forefront of cutting-edge aerospace industry, and by accelerating our investment we will unlock the tech of the future and take a crucial step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country."

The Prime Minister added: “Growth is the defining mission of this government, and our investment will drive forward the future of the aerospace industry in Wales. Working in partnership with the Welsh Government, backed by the largest ever Budget settlement, we are determined to deliver the jobs and opportunities that will make working people feel better off.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Wales is a cornerstone of the UK’s Aerospace industry, with over 20,000 people employed here in high quality, skilled jobs in the Aerospace and Defence sectors.

“I welcome today’s news, another in a succession of job announcements for Wales this autumn.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves Credit: Lucy North/PA

Airbus UK Chairman John Harrison said: “The commitment of £975m for the aerospace sector over five years offers certainty for long-term sustainable aviation investment and highly skilled jobs, delivering on the UK’s R&D and growth plan and acknowledging Aerospace's key role in the upcoming Industrial Strategy.”

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Our world-class aerospace sector added almost £40 billion to the economy last year, supporting high-skilled jobs in every part of the UK.

“Backing the sector with this funding will ensure the UK can continue to pioneer new technologies, all while delivering the economic growth that will be felt in communities across the country."