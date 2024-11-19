Play Brightcove video

Wrexham waste collectors tackle challenging conditions on their morning rounds

Snowy conditions described as “the first taste of winter” have caused school closures, train cancellations and road delays in Wales after severe weather warnings were issued.

More than 140 schools across the country are closed across the country.

In Wrexham, 50 schools were closed, whilst Powys saw 16 shut because of snowy conditions.

Caersws in Powys was covered in snow on Tuesday morning as yellow weather warning was issued across Wales Credit: Nicky Penlington

Flintshire currently has 66 schools closed and in Denbighshire 8 are affected.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season, warning conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

National Rail warned the cold climate would affect various routes on northern train services until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

National Highways also sent out a severe amber weather alert for snow.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather.“

Particularly if they are elderly or otherwise at increased risk.”

The Alzheimer’s Society warned that cold weather can be “particularly challenging” for people with dementia.“

Colder temperatures can be difficult for a person with dementia to adjust to, and they may not always be able to communicate that they are cold – or they may not even recognise it themselves,” the charity said.

It advised the public to check in on loved ones, friends and neighbours living with the condition.

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the charity was worried that the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment has caused many older people to be “extra fearful” about turning on their heating this winter.“

"With high energy bills and food prices it is understandable that some may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a serious impact on an older person’s health, especially if they are already trying to manage existing illnesses,” she said.

“The cold raises blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke and breathing in cold air can also increase the risk, and impact, of serious illnesses like flu and pneumonia.”

Ms Abrahams said it is “vital” that older people stay “fit, warm and well if they can” by having hot food and drinks throughout the day, wrapping up warm and sleeping with the windows closed.

