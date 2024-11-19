Wales have earned promotion to Nations League A after beating Iceland 4-1 on a stunning night in the Welsh capital.

In order to win the group, the hosts needed to beat Iceland and hope that Turkey slipped up against Montenegro, who hadn't won a game in this campaign.

But it was a disastrous start for Wales. Danny Ward’s hands had already been stung by an early shot on goal before his side went behind.

A curling cross into the box was met by the well-timed run of Orri Oskarsson. His header from close range was saved brilliantly by Ward, who will be less pleased with being nutmegged by Andri Gudjohnsen’s follow-up from a tight angle.

The goal signalled the first time that Wales had gone behind since Craig Bellamy took charge ahead of the Nations League campaign.

There was very little to report in the 20 minutes that followed. Wales probed but struggled to retain possession in Iceland’s half, with the visitors unable to do anything with the ball when they had it.

The atmosphere was flat inside the Cardiff City Stadium in the 32nd minute, when Brennan Johnson curled a left-footed cross towards the six-yard box.

But when Liam Cullen’s glancing header found the bottom corner, the atmosphere was flat no more.

Wales were good value for their equaliser but the teams were proving a good match for each other.

Craig Bellamy’s side grew as the half wore on, with Johnson and Harry Wilson creating half-chances from difficult angles.

But in added time, Cullen sent Wales roaring into half time.

Wilson broke up play well around halfway and quickly fed Mark Harris. He slipped Dan James through on goal and his shot was saved by Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson in the Iceland goal.

But Cullen reacted fastest and slid in to push the ball into an empty net, giving Wales a 2-1 lead at the break.

Meanwhile, in Niksic, Turkey were trailing Montenegro 2-1 and, as it stood, Wales were top of the group and earning promotion to Nations League A.

Early in the second half, Ben Davies managed to get a header on target as he retreated towards his own goal but it was tipped over the bar and Wales couldn’t make anything of the corner that followed.

The next 10 minutes were more frenetic than Bellamy would have liked. Iceland were calling for a penalty when Neco Williams cleared off his own line but VAR confirmed there was no infringement.

Then Wilson sprang clear from his own half but was forced just too wide and his left-footed shot was easily saved before a slip from Ben Cabango let the visitors back in at the other end.

With bodies flying everywhere in the Welsh box, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scooped his effort well over the bar. With that, the calming influence of Joe Allen entered the fray.

Just beyond the hour mark, Cullen turned provider after Wales won the ball back deep in their own half.

Johnson got on his bike on the far side and was picked out by the Swansea City forward before calmly slotting it into the bottom corner.

"We are top of the league," chanted the Canton stand, as news came through that Turkey were now 3-1 down.

Those songs were still echoing around the ground when Wilson picked it up 25 yards out and pinged it beyond the outstretched Valdimarsson.

All that was left to do was celebrate. Five months on from a dismal 0-0 draw with Gibraltar, a result that heralded the end of Rob Page's tenure, the good time had returned.

Under Bellamy, Wales finished their Nations League campaign undefeated and will compete with Europe's elite in next year's competition.