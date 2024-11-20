Six men charged in relation with a “sophisticated and organised” operation to bring Class A drugs into the country have been put behind bars for more than 50 years between them.

Sitting at Mold Crown Court, Judge Rhys Rowlands told defendants Mark Blower, Charles Dilworth, Jon Fairclough, Michael Day, David Hague and Jamie Menagh that the quantities of drugs involved in this operation were “vast”, believed to be “several hundred kilograms” and beyond what is normally dealt with at the court.

The drugs, distributed from a north Wales farm, would have “ended up sold on the streets causing problems for those addicted and society at large,” said Judge Rowlands.

Pretty much everyone involved in this case was making “very large amounts of money,” said Judge Rowlands and he added “the crimes were born out of funding a lifestyle or financial reward”.

The men had all previously pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

The defendants from the Liverpool area were involved in a wider criminal operation which saw a disused farm in Alltami, near Mold, used as a distribution hub for heroine and cocaine.

Tirglas farm in Flintshire is in close proximity to the A55 and Liverpool and Manchester.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told the court “At the heart of this case was a well organised and sophisticated operation to bring Class A drugs into this country.

"The operation involved those buying or selling drugs either on or near the A55.”

He added: “Those who attended and carried out work at the farm were plainly trusted.”

The crimes came to light after an investigation known as Operation Falcon involving police from a number of force areas. The Flintshire farm was raided in September last year.

Today lengthy sentences were handed down for those involved.

It was said in court that Mark Blower played a leading role in the operation and he was sentenced to 14 years and 3 months.

Charles Dilworth received 7 years and 6 months.

37 year old Jon Fairclough was involved in transporting large quantities of drugs from the farm although he never went on site and would meet elsewhere. He was jailed for 7 years.

Michael Day was sentenced to 6 years.

50 year old David Hague was accused of transporting large quantities of Class A drugs to Yorkshire. He was sentenced to 9 years and 4 months.

Jamie Menagh had a leading role in the operation and was sent to prison for 7 years and 6 months.

In the dock today were sisters Alesha Lee and Erin Lee. They sat alongside Michael Hardie and all three had pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice. They had gone to the farm on the day it was raided and made up a fictitious kidnapping plot.

Hardie was accused of deliberately misleading the police and told he would have known how serious his behaviour was. He was sent to jail for 12 months.

Alesha and Erin Lee who cried throughout the sentencing, received 8 months suspended sentences for 18 months. The young mothers were inconsolable as they left the dock.

