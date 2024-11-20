Morning commuters are facing further travel disruption on Wednesday after heavy snowfall and ice affected parts of the UK.

The Met Office put in place a yellow warning for ice for much of eastern Wales from 5pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.

More than 50 schools are closed on Wednesday across parts of mid and North Wales including Wrexham, Powys and Denbighshire.

15 schools in Wrexham will be shut and more than 30 schools in Powys will remain closed.

Several other warnings for snow and ice have been in force across the UK, with the Met Office advising vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

The showers may be heavy at times and accompanied by lightning in some areas. Some lying snow could reach up to 10cm or more over higher ground and ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service shared winter road safety tips on driving through snow on their website:

Ensuring the windscreen, back and side windows are thoroughly de-iced on the outside and clear on the inside before setting off.

Lower your speed in poor visibility and poor driving conditions. It's better to drive slowly and smoothly to avoid braking sharply.

Maintain at least a 10 second gap between you and the vehicle in front. It takes 10 times further to stop in icy conditions than on a dry road.

Use headlights whenever visibility is reduced - for example, early morning, at dusk, when it's raining or in any gloomy conditions.

If you do get stuck, straighten the steering and clear the snow from the wheels to give the tyres some grip. Once on the move again, try not to stop until you reach firmer ground.

If your vehicle breaks down, pull off the road as far as possible and switch on the hazard warning lights.

