Man accused of killing neighbour told nurse he 'murdered her', court hears

A man accused of stabbing a 71-year-old woman to death in Swansea told a nurse at Swansea prison “he murdered her”, a court has heard.

Brian Whitelock, 57, is accused of using a knife, table leg and a part of a shelf to kill his neighbour Wendy Buckney, in Clydach, in August 2022.

Mr Whitelock denies murder but has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The jury at Swansea Crown Court heard Ms Buckney suffered multiple stab wounds, bone fractures to her face and ribs, with her blood found in the living room and kitchen of her home. DNA belonging to Mr Whitelock was also found in blood spots around the flat.

Mr Whitelock was previously sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two men, including his own brother in 2001, but was released from prison after serving his sentence.

Louisa Fitzpatrick, a charge nurse at HMP Swansea, told the court how she had assessed Mr Whitelock on the 30th of August 2022 following the death of Ms Buckney.

Ms Fitzpatrick said she asked Mr Whitelock if he understood why he was at Swansea prison to which he replied: “I’m here because of murder, I murdered my neighbour, Wendy, she was lifeless.”

Asked by the prosecution barrister if Mr Whitelock appeared to understand what he was saying, Ms Fitzpatrick told the jury “Yes, he told me he remembered everything he had done and that he had been told not to talk about it.

"He said he was feeling very emotional and had sad thoughts about the woman he murdered and that he knew her well and lived opposite her.”

Representing himself, Mr Whitelock asked the witness if she was aware he had recently been released from hospital with a brain injury prior to being assessed by her at Swansea prison.

Ms Fitzpratick told the court: “Yes, I was aware you had been released from hospital with information that you had been suffering from withdrawal symptoms.”

In response, Mr Whitelock told the court: “I can't remember what I said to you and I don't remember being in Swansea prison.”

He then asked Ms Fitzpatrick if he appeared sarcastic during his assessment, to which the witness replied: “I didn’t find you sarcastic.

“You were very much answering my questions and you didn't seem to be suffering a brain injury. You seemed to know what you were saying to me and you said it with conviction."

Brian Whitelock denies murder and the case continues.

