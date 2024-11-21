Over half of young people unsure where to turn for mental health support

A new report has revealed over half of young people do not know where to turn for mental health support.

The joint report, published today by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW), Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), and Estyn revealed that many children and young people are still struggling to access the help they need, when they need it.

The findings highlight the need for improvements in mental health support for children and young people.

The report included data from 215 children and young people, 200 parents and carers, as well as 252 professionals. It revealed over half of children and young people aged 11 to 16 did not know where to turn for support. It also showed that when help was needed, it was not always available.

Concerns were also raised about funding, poor communication between services, and a lack of coordinated care, leading to calls for stronger partnerships between health and local authorities.

Disparities were highlighted with regards to the eligibility criteria and thresholds for accessing CAMHS, leaving many families and professionals frustrated by the communication and lack of clarity around how decisions are made.

It was also noted that those who speak Welsh were not easily able to converse in their language of choice for mental health care and support.

Despite shorter waiting times for initial CAMHS assessments, follow-up care remained a major challenge for all children and young people. This appeared to be the case particularly for those with complex needs, including care experienced and neurodiverse young people.

The report also stated that new initiatives like Sanctuary Spaces and Crisis Hubs were providing alternatives to emergency room care for children and young people in crisis. However, due to high demand, many were only accessing support when they reached breaking point.

Alun Jones, Chief Executive of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, said: "This report highlights the urgent need for improvement in mental health services for our children and young people. While we commend the dedication of professionals who are working tirelessly to provide support, many children and young people are still struggling to access the care they need. We cannot allow a sense of helplessness amongst children and young people to persist; every child in Wales should know where to turn for help and receive timely support, regardless of their location.

"The findings highlight both the progress made and the significant gaps that remain. We must improve collaboration among health boards and local authorities to create a more coordinated system. This is not just about improving services; it’s about ensuring that every child and young person in Wales has the right mental health support they need."

Chief Inspector of Care Inspectorate Wales, Gillian Baranski added: "Mental health support for our children and young people is not just a statistic; it's a call to action. It's deeply concerning that over half of Wales’s children and young people don't know where to turn for help."

She continued: "We recognise the immense strain this places on individuals, families, and our dedicated professionals in health, education, and local authorities. While initiatives like Crisis Hubs offer hope, we must do more. We are committed to fostering better collaboration between services, addressing gaps in care, and working tirelessly towards a mental health support system that is transparent, accessible, and effective for every child and young person in Wales."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We thank HIW, CIW and Estyn for this joint review. It shows the progress made to reduce waiting times and positive developments in schools to support young people, and single points of access for CAMHS. However, there are clearly areas where further and ongoing improvement is needed.

"We are committed to ensuring children and young people can get the support they need, when they need and believe there should be no wrong door for mental health support.

"We are investing to drive improvements in the quality, access and safety of our mental health services, including CAMHS. We are finalising the new 10-year Mental Health and Well-being Strategy which has been shaped by people’s feedback and experiences of services in Wales."

