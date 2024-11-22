Two men who appeared to be successful car wash owners in Caerphilly have been convicted after they were discovered to be running a 'huge' people smuggling ring.

Dilshad Shamo, 41, and Ali Khdir, 40, were working as part of a larger organised crime group to move thousands of migrants across Europe.

Migrants were offered three tiers of service – the simplest being on foot or via HGV or smaller vehicle, the next by cargo ships or yachts, and the top tier by providing plane travel.

Migrants came from Iraq, Iran and Syria through Turkey, Belarus, Moldova and Bosnia and ending in Italy, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany and France. Many of them are suspected of arriving in the UK, according to the National Crime Agency.

The pair also used messaging and social media apps to advertise their routes by sending videos from people who had already taken the journey.

Dilshad Shamo and Ali Khdir were charged in February 2024 with offences of facilitation of migrants through Europe following a National Crime Agency investigation, supported by Gwent Police.

After a ten-day trial at Cardiff Crown Court, both pleaded guilty to all offences today (22 November). A further hearing will be held on Monday ahead of sentencing.

Dilshad Shamo and Ali Khdir were under surveillance by NCA investigators who had uncovered their roles in a huge people smuggling ring. Credit: National Crime Agency

NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans said Ali Khdir and Dilshad Shamo were leading "a double life."

He said: "We worked painstakingly to piece together their movements to prove their important roles in a group, from advertising their services through videos to boasting of successful trips on messaging groups.

"Tackling organised immigration crime is a top priority for the NCA and we will continue to do all we can to bring those involved in people smuggling networks to justice."

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: "We are taking action against the people smuggling gangs and will stop at nothing to dismantle their networks and bring justice to the system.

"Our new Border Security Command will intensify our efforts to disrupt the criminal gangs with cutting edge technology and increased efforts in transit countries to prevent unsafe small boat equipment reaching the French coast.

Detective Sergeant Simon Thomas, from Gwent Police, said the outcome showed how agencies "can work together."

He added: "In Gwent, we are committed to supporting all victims of modern-day slavery and human trafficking within our communities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…