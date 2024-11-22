A key link road that was shut for four months to repair damage caused by a fire is to re-open on Friday evening.

In order to safely rectify hillside damage previously caused by a major fire, the mountain road between Treherbert and Rhigos was closed from 22 July this year.

There has been a rockfall risk since a 2022 grass fire damaged the protective netting on the slopes of the 491m (1,610ft) Rhigos mountain.

In order to safely rectify hillside damage previously caused by a major fire, the mountain road between Treherbert and Rhigos was closed. Credit: RCT Council

A spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said that, over the summer, the contractor’s workforce "has made considerable efforts" in the repair work.

" The completed scheme will rectify damage caused by the previous fire, and ensure this commuter route between Treherbert and Rhigos remains available for communities into the future," they said.

“We’d like to thank residents and road users for their continued patience during the closure period. We do not underestimate the disruption that these works have caused, however, the scheme was absolutely necessary to future-proof the road and avoid an emergency closure over an even longer period.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...