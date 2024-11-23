Wales have finished 2024 without a victory after being thumped 45-12 by South Africa in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland's side haven't tasted success since the group stages of the Rugby World Cup in October last year. Their next chance to arrest their decline is away to France at the start of next year's Six Nations.

It didn't take the Springboks long to get into their stride. An early foray into the Welsh 22 was thwarted but they were soon back with a vengeance.

A sweeping move from their own half saw Cheslin Kolbe barge into the danger zone. And lock Franco Mostert came from deep to cut an angle, going through a huge hole in the Welsh defence to canter over for the first score.

Barely two minutes had passed and the double world champions were in again, this time it was the other lock, Eben Etzebeth, charging over. Sam Costelow claimed a high ball on his own 10 metre line but Welsh support was blasted away by a powerful counter-ruck.

Nobody was home down the blind side and Kurt-Lee Arendse sped away before sending his towering team-mate over the whitewash.

Captain Siya Kolisi then charged over the line with a powerful carry but was held up by strong work from James Botham and Jac Morgan.

By the time Arendse stepped inside Blair Murray to score the Boks' third try of the match, the visitors were going at a point per minute.

Kolisi was denied for a second time in the 32nd minute due to a knock on in the build-up, but the Boks were soon celebrating again.

Another almighty scrum won the latest penalty, Jasper Wiese went quickly and one phase later Elrigh Louw was burrowing his way under the posts. In the immediate aftermath, Wales tight-head Archie Griffin was replaced by Kieron Assiratti following a torrid opening half hour at the scrum.

The home crowd had something to shout about on the stroke of half time when Rio Dyer rounded Jordan Hendrickse and grounded the ball brilliantly under pressure from Arendse.

But the Boks deserved their 26-5 half time lead.

Mercifully, the visitors took their foot off the gas in the third quarter but still ended it with another try, this time through full-back Aphelele Fassi and normal service was resumed.

The Springboks set up camp in the Welsh 22 and bludgeoned their way over the line, this time through replacement prop Gerhard Steenekamp.

With time ticking away, the game was meandering away without incident before an offload from Cobus Reinach sent fly-half Hendrickse over for his side's seventh try.

Botham deserved a score for his efforts in the final moments but it did little to lift the mood.