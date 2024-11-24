Landslides and flooding as Storm Bert batters Wales

Homes and cars have been left underwater in some parts of Wales as Storm Bert continues to cause destruction across the country.

Wales has had just shy of a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, with the fastest wind speed in the UK being recorded in Capel Curig as 82mph.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 100 flood warnings and alerts across the country, with bridges shut and roads closed.

Rest centres have been set up in a number of areas across the Valleys due to the flood incidents in the area, with Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council advising those who do not wish to leave their property to move to a higher level in their homes.

There has been a landslide on the A4106 Bwlch Road from Treorchy to Nantymoel, with fire crews from Cymmer Fire Station in attendance. The road is will be closed until further notice.

Crews from Cymmer Fire Station are attending a landslide on the A4106 from Treorchy to Nantymoel Credit: Cymmer Fire Station

Rising waters have been reported in towns across the country, including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare, with landslides in north Wales.

Videos and pictures being shared on social media show parts of Pontypridd underwater, with cars submerged and homeowners bailing out their properties next to the River Taff.

Bute Park in Cardiff has been closed due to flood risks.

The Pontypridd Parkrun Facebook page said: "Our park has been flooded again whilst we do not know the full extent of any damage yet, initial pictures do not look good."

Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in north Wales, following a landslide on Saturday.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said five crews - one from Llangollen, Ruthin and Johnstown and two from Wrexham - attended a landslide incident in the Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog area on Saturday.

Play Brightcove video

Video from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

"Firefighters assisted occupants from a property affected which was flooded with water and debris," they said.

"The property has sustained substantial damage due to the force of the landslide. There remains significant flooding in the area, and we are advising people to ensure they adhere to local road closures and keep up-to-date on flood warnings."

It comes after as much as 64.4mm of rain fell in Capel Curig, north Wales, in 12 hours on Saturday.

Play Brightcove video

Video of Capel Curig from Rocket Media

The Met Office warned Storm Bert is likely to cause "further heavy rain" and flooding for large parts of southern Wales until 1pm on Sunday, with a yellow rain warning in place.

Roads have also seen massive disruption, with the M48 Severn Bridge between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire closed in both directions due to strong winds.

National Highways has advised motorists to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. Rail lines have also been affected, with the Conwy Valley line, which runs from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the Heart of Wales lines - Swansea to Shropshire - are set to be closed for the rest of Sunday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…