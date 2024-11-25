Clean-up operation begins in Pontypridd after Storm Bert damage

Residents and businesses in Pontypridd are working to clean up the devastation caused by Storm Bert flooding.

Homes across Rhondda Cynon Taf were hit by torrential downpours of rain at the weekend, amid fears of a more significant impact than the destruction of Storm Dennis in 2020.

Between 200 and 300 properties in the area were affected by flooding, with local leaders expressing surprise at the extent of the rainfall.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and South Wales Police declared a major incident for the borough on Sunday, 24 November, with record river levels recorded on the River Taff on Saturday night.

Residents have been working to clear the mud from their homes as they assess the damage. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

As the sun rose on Rhondda Cynon Taf on Monday, it revealed a familiar scene, with homes flooded, cars destroyed and valuables damaged beyond repair.

Kevin Kidner lives on Sion Street, one of the residential roads flooded for the second time in less than five years. His people-carrier was already half-way underwater before he could save it.

He told ITV Wales: "I looked out about 7 o'clock and it looked calm. About half an hour later my neighbour came running up the street saying [the river] had broken its banks.

"I moved my wife's car and when I came back [my car] was already up to the wheel arches, about 3ft under.

"It happened in minutes. Literally minutes. You've got to respect that river."

Justin Abraham works at The Chapel on Sion Street and was assessing the damage and beginning to clean up.

Justin Abraham said water came rushing into his business, leaving him with £6,000 worth of damage. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He said: "We're the only business on the street. Water just burst through the doors. It was incredible. We had to climb the walls to get in.

"We've had about £6,000 worth of damage and stripped out all of the carpets as well as helping the neighbours. It was a crazy day.

"It needs a big re-think because this is the first storm of the season as well. This could be happening again this winter so the authorities really need to think this through."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were pumping water out of the street.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's call volume was so high they had to draft in help from more than 20 other services. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Chris Hadfield, assistant chief fire officer at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, told ITV Wales the volume of calls was so high that fire service staff from other services were drafted in to help respond.

He said: "We had about 21 fire and rescue services helping out with our calls. Around 9am [on Sunday 24 November] we recognised there were a lot of communities in need across the whole of south Wales and we declared a major incident.

"That allows us to inform our partners that this is no longer business as usual and that we need assistance from a multi-agency point of view.

"It dawned on us very quickly that we needed to get help out there to our communities, which we did to in a multi-agency way.

"Today is about reaching out to our partners and our communities to see how we can aid in the recovery and to get people back into their homes after a really devastating event."