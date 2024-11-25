Two teenage boys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was injured following a stabbing on Barry Island.

Police said they were called at around 5pm on Sunday, 24 November, to a report of an assault near the Harbour Road car park.

The girl, whose condition has been described as non-life threatening, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with serious injuries.

Police said two boys aged 13 and 15, who are local to the area, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

The younger boy has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

South Wales Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Phil Marchant, from South Wales Police, said: "Understandably this incident and the ages of those involved will cause worry within the community.

"Two suspects, who are known to the victim, were arrested within an hour and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the assault."

The statement released by the force continued: "Tackling knife crime is a priority for South Wales Police and as always, we urge parents, carers and teachers to speak to young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

"Through our campaign #NotTheOne, we aim to educate young people on the dangers of carrying a knife by giving parents, teachers and community groups the tools they need to do this."