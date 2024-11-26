Met Office explains why amber weather warning wasn't issued for Storm Bert

The Met Office has explained why only a yellow weather warning was issued ahead of Storm Bert amid questions about whether a more severe warning should have been in place.

A yellow warning was in place prior to the heavy rainfall during Storm Bert at the weekend, which left many communities in south Wales flooded for the second time in less than five years.

Questions have been asked by Rhondda Cynon Taf leaders and residents about why an amber warning was not issued.

There are three categories of weather warnings which the Met Office can issue: yellow, amber and red.

Yellow and amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods, with red being reserved for the situations where people must act to stay safe.

As of midday on Tuesday, 26 November, the number of homes flooded across Wales stood at 433 - more than 100 of which are in Rhondda Cynon Taf alone. Many of them were affected during Storm Dennis in 2020.

Will Lang, head of risk and resilient services at the Met Office, said: "[It was] a weekend of nasty weather for Wales and the whole of the UK and our thoughts very much go out to those affected by storm Bert in recent days.

"We saw there was the inklings of a storm in the Atlantic as early as last week. We issued our first yellow weather warnings as on Wednesday.

"Those were rainfall warnings that already started to talk about significant flooding risk to homes, businesses and communities and a danger to life, even, from flood water and around 150mm of rain.

"We then refined that warning in the following days and we had the significant rainfall over Saturday night which led to the flooding on Sunday morning.

"Here at the Met Office, our job is to get that message out there to allow people to protect themselves. As we get closer to the event, we also work closely with the local authorities, Welsh Government, emergency services and Natural Resources Wales to make sure we are as prepared as possible.

"Our weather warnings are broad, in a sense, to cover large areas but then we work locally with Natural Resources Wales in order to inform their flood warning."

Will Lang, head of risk and resilient services at the Met Office, said the circumstances were different leading up to Storm Dennis in 2020. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Questions have been asked by those affected by the flooding this weekend and in 2020. In the run-up to Storm Dennis, an amber weather warning was put in place.

Mr Lang said the circumstances for Storm Bert were different to the ones leading up to Storm Dennis.

He said: "There are some similarities with Storm Dennis. One difference is that we didn't have the immediate wet weather like before Storm Dennis, obviously in the form of Storm Ciara just a few days before (in 2020), which made things even more sensitive and even more flood risk.

"It wasn't as clear cut, from our flood models and our weather models, that the flood risk was as great at the time. Although there was some locally significant impacts, particularly in the South Wales Valleys as we headed into Sunday morning."

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and South Wales Police declared a major incident for Rhondda Cynon Taf on Sunday, 24 November, with record river levels recorded on the River Taff on Saturday night.

Justin Abraham said water came rushing into his business, leaving him with £6,000 worth of damage. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

One business owner in Pontypridd told ITV Wales: "We're the only business on the street. Water just burst through the doors. It was incredible. We had to climb the walls to get in.

"We've had about £6,000 worth of damage and stripped out all of the carpets as well as helping the neighbours. It was a crazy day.

"It needs a big re-think because this is the first storm of the season as well. This could be happening again this winter so the authorities really need to think this through."

Mr Lang says he understands the frustration from people affected by the floods and ensured lessons will be learned as we enter storm season.

He said: "There are always strong opinions, always emotive responses, always feedback to be taken in and lessons learned.

"We are listening and we are conducting a thorough review with our partners. After every significant weather event, including a named storm, we review how the weather warnings went out.

"With this one we will be reaching out to our partners and working out how the [weather] warnings but also the flood warnings went as well and communication between the organisations and how the message got out to the vulnerable communities.

"Those findings will be coming out in due course. We are keen to learn what went well and what didn't go well and implement it as soon as possible.

"We are at the start of flood season. I'm not saying there will be further flooding in south Wales, but we need to be mindful we're at that time of year and we need to be prepared."

Immediate financial support will be provided to people whose homes have been flooded during Storm Bert.

The Welsh Government will fund local authorities to provide grants of £1,000 for households without insurance cover, or £500 to affected households with existing insurance cover.