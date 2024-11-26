One of the FBI's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Wales after more than 20 years on the run.

Daniel San Diego was wanted in connected with two bombings in the San Francisco area, according to the FBI.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed its officers had arrested San Diego in Wales in an operation supported by North Wales Police and Counter Terrorism Policing.

San Diego now faces extradition to the US to face charges, the NCA has said.

According to the FBI, there was a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

In a statement, FBI director Christopher Wray said: "Daniel San Diego’s arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable. There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way."

