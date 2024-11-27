Man who died while walking dog during Storm Bert is named

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after going missing during Storm Bert while walking his dog.

Brian Perry, 75, went missing in floodwater near the River Conwy near Trefriw, Conwy county, on Saturday, 23 November. He was found dead a day later.

In a statement, his family said: "We would like to thank North Wales Police and the rescue services for all their efforts, in extremely challenging conditions, to find our much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather, Brian, who was also held in great affection by his extended family and many friends. There are no words to describe our feeling of loss but he will be truly loved every day."

His family is being supported by North Wales Police specialist officers.

Chief Inspector Simon Kneale, of North Wales Police, previously said: "I would like to thank the efforts of all agencies involved in the searches in very difficult conditions and for the local community who supported the teams in the area. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and they have asked that their privacy is respected."

The second named storm of the season brought more than 80% of November’s average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours.