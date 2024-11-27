Storm Bert: Rugby club devastated by flooding may be forced to close its doors

A rugby club in Caerphilly may be forced to close its doors for good following severe flooding which left the site submerged in water.

Members of Cross Keys Rugby Club say they are "more than devastated" after Storm Bert left in its wake 'thousands upon thousands of pounds worth of damages'.

Colin Vernall, social club chair at Cross Keys rugby club said "no lessons" have been learned since major flooding caused by Storm Dennis impacted the club in 2020.

"This is worse than last time, and nobody has done anything about it," said Mr Vernell comparing storm Bert with floods four years prior. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"It's heartbreaking," he said.

"We've got weddings, we've got Christmas fetes, we've got lots of things in the club over Christmas, just like any other club. We're going to lose thousands and thousands."

He continued: "Without a little bit of help, the club won't be reopening, and that's being honest. It's just the cost of it. It's thousands upon thousands to put the club back right."

Mr Vernall claimed that despite reaching out to Caerphilly Council on many occasions to express his concern about flood defences, he never received a reply.

Volunteers gathered at the club during the days following the flood to try to mitigate some of the damage caused by the storm. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, he said: "We could do with a little bit of help from Caerphilly council to be honest. Like last time we just haven't seen them and it's disappointing really that we can't get anyone from the council to help us here.

"No lessons have been learned from 2020 and I've emailed and spoken to a number of people regarding this, to look for better defences and to be honest I've never ever had one reply, not even from Caerphilly council.

"Nobody seems to be interested in it, it's just left dead as a doornail. Unbelievable. This is worse than last time, and nobody has done anything about it. We've had four years to think about it and nothing has happened."

The site was submerged by water on Sunday, 24 November, when severe weather over the weekend caused flooding. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

In response, a Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesman said: "Storm Bert caused flooding issues across the region as rivers and drainage infrastructure struggled to cope with the significant volume of rainfall.

"Our teams worked around the clock to support the community and our thoughts go out to all those whose homes and businesses have been impacted by flooding.

"We are currently considering options to provide support to those affected and details will be communicated in due course."

Volunteers gathered at the club during the days following the flood in order to try to mitigate some of the damage caused by the storm, Mr Vernall said: "We've been working in the club 24/7 to try to get it up and running. Hopefully we'll try and do one room at a time, How long it's going to take us, I don't really know... "

WRU CEO Abi Tierney visited Cross Keys R.F.C on Monday, 25 November. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"The community is really great, they've come to help us again today. We'll have people back here tomorrow, and without them the club would be closed, there's no doubt about it. The community has rallied around us again, they're absolutely fabulous. I couldn't wish for better people."

Cross Keys R.F.C was also visited on Monday, 25 November by Welsh Rugby Union CEO Abi Tierney who saw first hand the "strength of local community".

She said the union will "do everything we can to help" clubs across Wales that have been severely impacted by the flooding.

