Wood panelling firm fined £400,000 after injured worker loses leg

A wood panel manufacturer has been fined £400,000 after a worker suffered life-changing injuries at its factory in Chirk, near Wrexham.

Mark Hughes, an employee at Kronospan Limited, was working at the site on 31 March 2021 when a pack of waste MDF sheets weighing around 350kg fell from a trailer and landed on his left leg.

Mr Hughes, now 53, from Johnstown, suffered injuries so severe they resulted in him having his left leg amputated below his knee.

The life-changing injury has resulted in Mr Hughes having to move to an accessible house, and he is no longer able to carry on with his hobbies and struggles to climb stairs.

Mr Hughes was working at the site when a pack of waste MDF sheets weighing around 350kg fell from a trailer and landed on his left leg. Credit: Kronospan ltd

"My injury has changed everything in my life, it is like somebody dropped a bomb on our life and never picked up the pieces," he said.

"Everything now just takes a lot of planning to do and spontaneous trips do not happen anymore.

"I won’t go anywhere that has a lot of steps."

After more than two years off work, Mr Hughes has returned to the company in a part-time capacity.

"Some days I feel okay but some days after work I feel absolutely knackered," he said.

"I’ve worked for Kronospan for 27 years and I feel since my accident it would be difficult to find a job somewhere else and start over.

"A lot of my social connection was from work because I used to work a lot of hours.

"I have a quality of life but it is a lot different than what it used to be."

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that Mr Hughes had loaded a flatbed trailer of waste MDF sheets to transport them across the site to be destroyed.

When he began to remove the straps holding the sheets in place, a pack fell off the trailer and landed on top of him. The road across the site was poorly maintained and had lots of potholes, the investigation found.

It also found that there was no suitable risk assessment or system of work in place specifically relating to the risks associated with the stacking, movement and loading of waste MDF sheets.

Kronospan Limited of Chirk, Wrexham, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

It was fined £400,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,701 at Wrexham Magistrates' Court on 19 November 2024.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Marie Wheeler said: “A man has suffered truly life-changing injuries as a result of this company’s failures.

“The incident was completely preventable had a proper risk assessment been carried out. Nor did the company have a suitable safe system of work in place.

“HSE will always take action when basic failures like these result in very serious injury.”

A spokesperson from Kronospan Ltd said: "Kronospan Ltd deeply regrets the incident on 31 March 2021 and the serious injuries sustained by a long standing and valued employee.

"The company fully cooperated with the Health and Safety Executive's investigation and acknowledged its guilt at the first available opportunity."

They added: "Whilst the company fully accepts the fine handed down by the District Judge, we welcome his comments about the company’s commitment to health and safety, its good health and safety record, the significant role it plays within the local community and the absence of any aggravating features.

"The health and safety of our workforce remains our primary concern and we are committed to further improving our processes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…