The Welsh Conservative leader is today meeting some of his fellow Senedd members to discuss their concerns about his leadership.

However I understand that Andrew RT Davies hasn’t thus far been asked to stand down by any of the group in the Welsh parliament.

I’ve also been told that the majority of the group continues to support him.

There have been rumblings about Mr Davies’ leadership in recent months, with some concerns spilling out in public.

Some came after he posted a photo on social media from the Vale of Glamorgan County Show earlier this year inviting people to have their say on abolishing the Senedd.

Fellow Shadow Cabinet members made public statements saying that the party doesn’t support abolition and following that Mr Davies told the Sharp End programme that “It isn’t Conservative policy” and that “our policy is to make devolution work for the people of Wales.”

Some criticism came after he posted a photo on social media earlier this year inviting people to have their say on abolishing the Senedd. Credit: PA

He was also criticised by colleagues after posting comments about halal meet in Welsh schools.

While he insisted that he was raising legitimate questions from constituents but his fellow shadow cabinet member, Natasha Asghar, told the BBC she had raised concerns about his posts with him.

More recently he received an official reprimand in October after the Senedd’s Standards Committee endorsed a finding by the Standards Commissioner that he brought the Welsh Parliament into disrepute by calling Wales' 20mph speed limit a "blanket" policy on social media.

The Commissioner Douglas Bain said that as "Leader of the Welsh Conservatives and a former experienced member of the Standards of Conduct Committee it was incumbent of the Member to set a good example and to follow the guidance given by the Committee and in the Guidance on the Code of Conduct.”

In response to the reprimand, Mr Davies said that his choice of words was "a matter of opinion.”

A farmer and campaigner on rural issues, Andrew RT Davies became a Conservative Assembly member in 2007.

He was elected leader in 2011 but was forced to quit after losing the support of his group in 2018. Three years later, he returned to the top job and has been in charge ever since.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…