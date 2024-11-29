New advisory group formed in bid to boost Welsh economic growth

A new economic advisory group has been launched aimed at driving growth in Wales as well as helping to shape the UK’s industrial strategy.

Leaders from the Welsh government, business, industry, universities and unions will work with Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens to shape Welsh priorities for the next Spending Review.

Announcing the Advisory Group at the annual CBI Wales dinner in Cardiff, Jo Stevens said: “My new Economic Advisory Group will harness Welsh talent, ambition and creativity to usher in a new era of prosperity and growth for our nation.

“We are forging a new partnership with businesses, workers and unions to drive growth and put more money in people’s pockets.

“This is about jobs for you, investment in where you live, opportunities for your children.

“Working alongside the Welsh Government and our industry leaders we will rekindle Wales’s proud industrial roots with the jobs and industries of the future.”

The group will aim to inform the UK Government’s new Industrial Strategy in an aim to boost key Welsh industries and shape Welsh priorities for the next Spending Review, both expected during spring 2025.

The new group will meet for the first time in Cardiff next week (2 December).

Alison Orrells, Chair of CBI Wales, said: “I welcome the opportunity to share our members’ insights on the actions needed to unlock and drive sustainable economic growth and build prosperity in communities across Wales.

“From regional investments and green growth projects, such as the freeports, to semi-conductor clusters, manufacturing and technology, service sector employers to a skilled workforce, Welsh businesses of all sizes and sectors are represented by the CBI and can play an essential role in enabling the government to deliver on its growth mission.”

