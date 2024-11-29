Officers are appealing for help in identifying a man who was found dead on a jetty on the River Tawe near to Landore Park and Ride in Swansea.

South Wales Police confirmed the body was found on November 22 and said the circumstances are not considered to be suspicious.

They described the man as being approximately 50-70 years old and bald with a grey goatee beard.

He was found wearing a red roll neck woollen jumper with camouflage overtrousers.

He had a number of tattoos, which included: 'ANGEL 5' written on top of right hand, 'AKHISAR / ELIJAH/ BELTESHAZZA' on his left arm, '8395' on his neck and a large flower and emblem on his chest.

The force is asking anyone who recognises this description to contact South Wales Police, quoting reference number 2400388650.