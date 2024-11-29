Wales drew 1-1 with the Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2025 play-off final first leg on Friday night.

In front of 16,845 fans - a new record for Wales' women - the opening 20 minutes were uneventful. There were nerves and heavy touches as players eased their way into the match with a cagey opening stanza.

The visitors settled fastest, passed with accuracy and pressed with intensity. Rhian Wilkinson's side were struggling to find their rhythm and Jess Fishlock was a bystander.

But like all great players, eventually she found a way. The 37-year-old burst into space for the first time down the right hand side and drove a low cross into the box. Everyone missed the ball and it fell to Lily Woodham at the back post to poke it home, giving Wales an early advantage.

The goal did little to dampen Irish spirits in what had become a niggly affair. And the visitors continued to look sharp through the middle of the pitch before drawing level in the 36th minute.

A looping effort from all of 30 yards out from Ruesha Littlejohn was tipped onto the bar by a scrambling Olivia Clarke, only for the ball to rebound off her back and into her own net.

Wilkinson made a change at the break, taking Alice Griffiths off and dropping Fishlock into a deeper role in the hope of getting her on the ball more but touches were proving hard to come by.

Wales struggled to cause their visitors problems in the third quarter of the match. Ireland did nothing with what little possession they had but looked comfortable defending in their own half. Midway through the second 45, the game was in desperate need of a spark.

There was a flashpoint just after the hour mark when Littlejohn clattered Rachel Rowe with her elbow, much to the displeasure of Fishlock. The pair clashed and earned themselves a yellow card in the process. If nothing else, it got the crowd going.

Clark then redeemed herself for the first half error that led to the equaliser. Wales failed to deal with a well-worked corner which resulted in Caitlin Hayes smashing a volley goalward from 12 yards out, only for Clark to react brilliantly and push it over her bar.

Wales had a half chance in added time when Kayleigh Barton's cross was met by Carrie Jones. But she couldn't get enough purchase on the header. The ball also skipped agonisingly away from Josie Green, arriving at the back post.

The teams head to Dublin all square for the second leg on Tuesday night.

Wales XI: Olivia Clark; Rhiannon Roberts, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans; Ceri Holland, Lily Woodham, Angharad James (C), Alice Griffiths; Rachel Rowe, Jess Fishlock, Ffion Morgan.

Ireland XI: Courtney Brosnan; Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Niamh Fahey, Katie McCabe (C); Heather Payne, Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn; Denise O'Sullivan, Kyra Carusa, Julie Russell.