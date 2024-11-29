Wales first in UK to introduce new safety rules around tattoos and piercings

Wales has become the first part of the UK to introduce mandatory licensing for practitioners of body art and special procedures, including acupuncture, tattoos, semi-permanent makeup, electrolysis, and body piercings.

The new rules, which came into effect today (Friday, 29 November), aim to enhance public safety and hygiene standards across these popular industries.

Under the new regulations, all practitioners – as well as individuals in charge of premises or vehicles where these procedures are carried out – are required to complete an infection prevention and control course tailored to special procedures. Additionally, their premises or vehicles must meet strict safety and hygiene standards to ensure they are compliant with public health requirements.

The new licensing scheme, introduced by the Welsh Government, is designed to reduce the risks of infections, including blood-borne viruses, by ensuring that only licensed professionals can carry out these procedures in environments that meet the highest safety standards.

There are more than 4,000 practitioners across Wales who will now need to obtain a licence, and more than 2,000 premises and vehicles where such procedures are carried out will also require official approval under the new rules.

This is expected to be a significant overhaul of the industry, with existing businesses and practitioners needing to apply for re-assessment under the new system.

A key element of the new licensing scheme is the creation of a national register, which will list all valid licence holders and approved premises or vehicles across Wales. Although the register is live from today, local authorities will only be able to upload information once they grant individual licences and approvals. It is expected to take several months for the register to be fully populated.

This public register will allow people to check whether their practitioner is licensed and whether the premises they are visiting meet the necessary health and safety standards.

Tattoo artist Marie Lowe believes the changes will ensure a "consistent approach is taken by all practitioners across Wales." Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Marie Lowe, owner of Miss Rie's Tattoo Studio, welcomes the change. She said many people are unaware of the importance of sterilisation.

"It's very serious, the fact you can catch things like hepatitis A and B, a lot of people who receive tattoos don't really know that at all. It's up to the practitioner to know this and prevent it from happening."

She added:"It's good news for the special procedures industry that these new rules are now in place. They will be important in ensuring a consistent approach is taken by all practitioners across Wales and our clients know they are having a procedure by a licensed person in a safe and clean environment."

However, others fear the additional regulations will add more to the overall cost.

Speaking to ITV Wales, Justin Altos, owner of Valkyrie Tattoo Studio, said: "It's come at the worst time possible. This year in the industry has been the hardest year for anybody.

"When you actually take down what we charge per hour, or for a tattoo, and you break it down into the costs that we have for our building rent, business rates, your electricity and gas... When you take all of those costs into consideration, and all of our products that we use, especially considering we want to try to keep a high standard, all of a sudden all of our profits disappear."

Keith Reid, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, wants to ensure procedures take place hygienically.

Keith Reid, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, said: "This new licensing scheme provides important reassurance for anybody thinking about getting acupuncture, electrolysis, a piercing, tattoo or semi-permanent makeup that the practitioner they use is licensed and the premises or vehicle where the procedure is performed has been approved.

“The compulsory licensing scheme ensures that both clients and practitioners are protected, and I am pleased the measures have been widely welcomed by the industry.

“We want to see these special procedures take place hygienically, safely and in appropriate environments and the licensing scheme will provide assurance that the appropriate standards are being met.

“The requirements of the scheme will enable local authorities to apply a robust and consistent approach to regulation across Wales, including more effective powers to deal with anyone who operates illegally.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…