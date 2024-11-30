Officers investigating an assault in Cwmbran last night are appealing for information.

As per the Gwent Police, two men reportedly assaulted another man before placing him into a dark-coloured car on Henllys Village Road near the junction with Pant Gwyn Close, Henllys, in Cwmbran.

The assault is believed to have happened shortly before 11pm on Friday, 29 November.

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew said: “Multiple lines of enquiry to locate the victim and identify those involved are continuing. We are appealing for the public’s help and would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Henllys Village Road and Pant Gwyn Close last night around 11pm to get in touch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...