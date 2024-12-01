A giant sinkhole appeared on Merthyr Tydfil housing estate leading to 30 homes being evacuated.

People are being urged to stay away after the 50ft hole appeared at Nant Morlais, Pant, on Sunday, 1 December.

A statement from Merthyr Council said: "No further help or support is needed at this time but thank you to everyone who has offered it. Safety is our main priority."

Residents of the whole estate were given ten minutes to evacuate their houses. Credit: Idris Power

They also issued a warning saying: "To allow engineers to keep working safely, please stay away from the area."

Residents of the whole estate have been given ten minutes to evacuate their houses. The authorities are on site and are monitoring the sinkhole as it gets bigger.

More details to follow...

