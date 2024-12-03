Wales qualify for Women's Euros to make first major tournament appearance

Play Brightcove video

Wales Women have qualified for their first major tournament and will compete at the 2025 Women's Euros.

Rhian Wilkinson's side emerged victorious over the Republic of Ireland following a two-leg play-off final.

It was all to play for between the two sides on Tuesday, 3 December, after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff on Friday, 29 November, but Wilkinson's side secured victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It means the likes of Jess Fishlock, Angharad James and Rhiannon Roberts have become history-makers, helping guide the team to a milestone moment.

Wilkinson, who was appointed only nine months ago to lead the team, has led the team to a major finals in her first campaign in charge.

Euro 2025 will see 16 of Europe's best teams compete over 25 days next summer.

Wales will be drawn into one of four groups, with each group consisting of four teams.

That draw will be made on 16 December, with Wales featuring in either Pot 3 or Pot 4. That could mean Wales being drawn in a group with reigning world champions Spain or defending European champions England.

