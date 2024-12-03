Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest had to be placed under lockdown earlier today after a 'potential threat'.

Access to the site and the hospital was restricted for a short period of time as a precaution for staff and patient safety.

No-one was harmed and police assisted on site.

The situation has now resolved and access to site has been re-established.

Hywel Dda Health Board said "We would like to thank staff, patients and our partners for their assistance in managing this situation.

"The hospital's Emergency Department is particularly busy and we would ask the public to assist us by using the department for life-threatening emergencies only."

