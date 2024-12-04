The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Wales with expected winds of 70mph.

The first warning is in place from 3pm on Thursday 5 December to 6am on Friday 6 December.

The Met Office has also put in place a second warning for Wales from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

People are being advised of a “danger to life” from flying debris as well as from large waves at the coast.

There could also be possible delays to road, rail and ferry travel during the poor weather.

It comes just weeks after Storm Bert which saw torrential downpours and devastating flooding.

After the first warning expires, the Met Office has advised that: “a deep low may cross England and Wales from Friday afternoon, clearing to the east Saturday night.

"The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area, with some heavy rain likely to the north and west of the low centre, and some hill snow in the north (above about 200 metres).“

"Around 15-25mm of rain may fall quite widely, more particularly across central, northern and western parts of England and Wales, with exposed higher ground in the north and west (particularly parts of Wales, which are at greatest risk of seeing flooding impacts) perhaps locally seeing closer to 50-70mm.

"Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60mph, whilst around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70mph, perhaps locally nearer 80mph."

Peopl e are being warned to take steps to protect their property by checking loose items outside their homes including bins, garden furniture, trampolines, sheds and fences.

The Met Office added in the warning: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.”

