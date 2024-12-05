Darren Millar has been confirmed as the next Welsh Conservative leader.

The Senedd Member for Clwyd West, was first elected to the Welsh Parliament in 2007 and is currently serving his fourth term.

He has been elected unopposed after former leader Andrew RT Davies announced his resignation from the top job on 3 December, following a confidence vote.

He won that vote but acknowledged that the group was split and that his position was untenable.

No other Welsh Conservative members put their hat into the ring and so Mr Millar will become the leader without any contest.

Who is Darren Millar?

Mr Millar has represented the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd for 17 years. He was first elected in 2007 for Clwyd West and has since been re-elected 3 times.

Following the 2021 Senedd election Darren was appointed to the position of Chief Whip and Shadow Minister for the Constitution and North Wales on the Welsh Conservative front bench.

It was only in July that the 48-year-old missed his chance to become an MP in the UK Government, losing out to Labour's Gill German in Clwyd North.

Born in Towyn and currently living in Kinmel Bay, before politics Mr Millar was an accountant and a manager for an international charity.

He has also served as the Chair of the Senedd’s Public Accounts Committee.

In 2000, Darren became the youngest serving Mayor in Wales when he served the township of Towyn and Kinmel Bay.

He has also served as a member of Conwy County Borough Council, the North Wales Police Authority and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: "I congratulate Darren Millar on becoming leader of the Welsh Conservatives’ Senedd group.“He takes the job at a time of chaos and infighting in his party, and with the Tories having failed to offer any credible solutions to the challenges facing Wales."While they continue to fight among themselves and Labour continues to let our communities down, Plaid Cymru stands as the fresh option to lead Wales, as shown in the recent poll lead — united and focused on fixing the NHS, building our economy and delivering a fair, ambitious future for Wales.”

Commenting on Darren Millar being coronated as Tory leader today, Reform UK Wales Spokesman, Oliver Lewis:

"In true Tory fashion, one leader has been knifed and within a matter of days a new leader is coronated. They are divided and more interested in internal positions than serving the people of Wales.

"The simple fact is, Darren Millar has been an MS since 2007 and has been nothing but ineffective in opposition, just like every other Welsh Tory.

"Labour and the Tories have failed Welsh people in both Cardiff Bay and Westminster. The people of Wales want real change in 2026 and that is just what we plan to offer them. Wales needs Reform."

