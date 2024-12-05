Huge Merthyr sinkhole increases in size as water levels in culvert rise

Play Brightcove video

A huge sinkhole has appeared on a south Wales housing estate leading to 30 homes being evacuated.People are being urged to stay away after the 50ft hole appeared at Nant Morlais, Pant, Merthyr, today, 1 December.Council officers and police are on the site working with other agencies.

People are being urged to stay away after the 50ft hole appeared at Nant Morlais, Pant, Merthyr, today, December 1. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

A statement from Merthyr Council said: "No further help or support is needed at this time but thank you to everyone who has offered it. Safety is our main priority."They also issued a warning, saying: "To allow engineers to keep working safely, please stay away from the area."There was heavy rain in parts of Wales overnight, just days after Storm Bert caused devastation across parts of the country.

Local councillor David Hughes said residents of Nant Morlais - about 30 homes - have been evacuated. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Local councillor David Hughes said residents of Nant Morlais - about 30 homes - have been evacuated. The cul-de-sac has been closed and people are being advised to avoid the area.It is unclear how long the street will be evacuated for.A police statement said: "South Wales Police are dealing with a incident on Nant Morlais, Pant, Merthyr. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...