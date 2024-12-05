Reports of vehicle in river as Wales set to face more severe weather

Emergency services have confirmed reports of a vehicle in the River Taff as Wales is set to face more severe weather this weekend.

A white van was allegedly spotted floating in the river near the Berw Road Bridge (White Bridge) in Pontypridd.

Locals became alarmed when they spotted the object in the water, with images posted in a community Facebook group showing emergency services attending the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene where a van was reported to have been spotted in the river. Credit: Siân Llewellyn

In a statement, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 15:29 to reports of a vehicle in a river in Pontypridd.

"Crews, appliances and rescue tenders from Ebbw Vale and Pontypridd are currently on scene. The incident is on-going."

South Wales Police also confirmed that they were called just after 3.15pm due to reports of a van being in the river.

They said: "White Bridge is closed with Berw Road also being closed in both directions.

"The incident is ongoing, and officers are in attendance assisting with traffic management in order that emergency service colleagues can effectively deal with the incident."

The Met Office has warned of the arrival of Storm Darragh this weekend, issuing three yellow warnings and an amber weather warning for wind.

Winds are expected to reach around 70mph, with people being advised of a “danger to life” from flying debris as well as from large waves at the coast.

There could also be possible delays to road, rail and ferry travel during the poor weather.

Torrential rain and flooding is expected throughout the weekend.

It follows Storm Bert which caused severe flooding across Wales last week, with Pontypridd being one of the worst hit areas.

