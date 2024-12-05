Teachers working additional learning needs students say they are still waiting for answers on what the Welsh Government's reform will mean for them and their pupils.

The reform has been described as 'ambiguous' by staff at a further education college near Llandovery.

The Welsh Government began its move from the old SEN - or special educational needs system - to ALN - additional learning needs - back in 2022, and it is due to finish next year.

Tutor Gareth Jones with Liam, who is a student at Coleg Elidyr Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The reform is described as an integrated, collaborative process of assessment, planning and monitoring.

But James Slater, the CEO of Coleg Elidir, a college for students with autism and other ALN needs, says that the process of applying for a place there can be difficult and needs to be improved.

"The various ambiguity around ALN reform are clearly a concern because we want to continue to work really positively between funders to make sure that young people are served as well as possible.

James Slater, the CEO of Coleg Elidr says the ambiguity around ALN reform in concerning Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"We understand that not everyone is going to have the opportunity to come to Coleg Elidyr, much as we would like to offer it to as many people as possible who have additional learning needs.

"We need to make sure that the process for getting into this facility is as easy as possible for parents and learners because it's a very difficult process in so many ways.

"There's lots of uncertainty and often decisions can be made very late in terms of where the placements will be funded.

"Our ambition is to widen our offer so we can take these services outside our main site because we understand that as more people are being recognised as having additional learning needs, the need for this sort of service will grow."

P laces at Coleg Elidr are currently funded by the Welsh Government but soon that will change to the local authority.

Lynne Neagle says she doesn't want families to be struggling Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

This latest criticism of the system comes after a year of intense focus on ALN provision, with many parents telling ITV Cymru Wales they face a daily battle to get the support their children require.

In July, a Senedd committee report exposed major shortcomings, specifically revealing that children and young people with ALN are being 'let down by decision-makers at the most crucial time in their lives.'

ITV Wales put staff and families’ concerns to the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

Lynne Neagle said the Government is working as hard as they can to complete the reform.

" I don't want families to be struggling. We are working as hard as we can. We've invested tens of millions of pounds as well. We're meeting monthly with individual local authorities.

"The whole system is pulling together to get this right. But I think it is important to recognise that for lots of families this is working well."

Wales This Week: Meeting Our Needs? Tonight at 8:30pm on ITV1 Wales

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...