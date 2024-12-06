All football matches in Wales on Saturday postponed due to Storm Darragh

All football matches in Wales scheduled for Saturday, 7 December, have been postponed due to Storm Darragh.

A rare red Met Office warning for wind, which warns of significant disruption and a “danger to life”, has been issued by the forecasters as Storm Darragh hits the UK.

The warning, covering much of the Welsh coastline and inland areas, is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office warns of “damaging winds”, with gusts of 90mph possible over the coasts and hills of west and south Wales. Forecasters say the strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning.

As authorities prepare for disruption and weather damage, the Football Association of Wales has announced that all scheduled matches for Saturday will be postponed following Met Office advice.

A statement said: "T he Met Office has issued Red, Amber, and Yellow Weather Warnings for the vast majority of Wales due to Storm Darragh, which is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain, causing significant disruption and danger to life.

"It is not safe to drive in such weather, including travelling to and from football matches. Being outside in high winds increases the risk of injury and the Met Office advises people to stay indoors if possible.

"Clubs have been advised to check for and secure any loose items around their grounds if it can be done safely. This includes bins, furniture, goalposts, and fences, etc.

"Potential postponements of fixtures on Friday, 6 December, and Sunday, 8 December, will be considered on a case-by-case basis, in line with each individual league’s policy."

An amber warning for rain is also in place covering mid and south Wales from 3am to 6pm on Saturday with heavy rain likely to lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Periods of heavy rain in south and mid-Wales through Saturday will likely see 20-30mm of rain fall in three to six hours, with totals of 80-90mm possible by the time rain begins to ease in the evening.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place for all of Wales, which was badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, from 3pm on Friday, 5 December, until noon on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

