Ruth Dodsworth tells us about Storm Darragh

A rare red weather warning has been issued for the Welsh coast as winds of up to 90mph are expected to bring "danger to life."

The Met Office warned the wind from Storm Darragh will cause damage to buildings, homes, roofs and power lines.

They said there will be "flying debris and falling trees resulting in danger to life."

Significant travel disruption is also expected.

Red warnings present the most severe warning the Met Office has and they are rarely issued more than once a year.

"Red warnings are reserved for very dangerous weather with a high level of certainty. You should take direct action to keep yourself and others safe from impacts of the weather," the Met Office said.

"It’s likely there will be a risk to life, as well as substantial disruption to travel and infrastructure."

The red warning for wind is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday. Gusts of 90 mph or more are possible over coasts and hills of west and south Wales- from Cardiff up to Anglesey in the North.

Amber warnings for rain and wind also cover most of Saturday. The warning for rain covering the South Wales valleys, Bannau Brycheiniog up to mid wales and Builth Wells will begin at 3am and last until 6pm. Another for wind will cover most of wales from 1am until 9pm.

An additional yellow warning for rain will also be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday. These areas were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert in late November.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas during the warning period, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters say.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert, is set to be hit by heavy rain once again.

Another yellow weather warning for wind for all of the UK, except for central and northern Scotland, is also in place from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking people to be vigilant and prepared this weekend.

They say while most of Wales will see heavy rainfall and could see flood impacts, significant flooding is possible in areas of south Wales tomorrow and into Sunday.

All of NRW’s visitor centres, woodlands, trails and car parks will be closed on Saturday due to the risk to public safety.

"While rainfall totals are not expected to be as high as those experienced during Storm Bert, further heavy rain experienced in Wales this week means the ground is very saturated and rivers could rise quickly. Some rivers will also contain debris yet to be removed following Storm Bert which could heighten flood risk. " they said.

"While coastal flood impacts are not currently expected, we’re urging people to remain vigilant. Keep away from seafronts and promenades due to the risks posed by the expected large waves triggered by the storm force winds.

"People are being urged to consider any steps they may need to take now to be prepared.

"Our officers have been out in communities across Wales, preparing our sites and checking and making repairs to any flood defences impacted by Storm Bert to make sure they are ready to reduce any future flood risk.

"Our teams have also been working alongside the Flood Forecasting Centre and local authorities to prepare for this storm, monitoring forecasts and rainfall predictions and providing updates as confidence in the forecasts grows.

"Flood alerts and warning will be issued by NRW as rivers reach trigger levels."

he largest use of the Government’s Emergency Alert system will be sent to the phones of around three million people on Friday evening to people living in areas covered by a red weather warning.

People living in Wales and the South West will receive an siren-like alert at 6.45pm warning them of high winds expected overnight during Storm Darragh.

A Cabinet Office spokeswoman said: “The Emergency Alert system will send a message to every compatible mobile phone in the impacted areas, containing information about the red warning and guidance on how to stay safe into Saturday.

“This will be the largest ever use of the system outside a test scenario.

“Mobile phones will make a loud siren-like sound even if they are set on silent. The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

