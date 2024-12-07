'Major incident' declared in parts of Wales over disruption from Storm Darragh

A major incident has been declared in parts of Wales because of disruption from Storm Darragh.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was continuing to experience high volumes of calls about fallen trees and poor driving conditions.

Superintendent Chris Neve said: “I have this morning declared a major incident for the counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys, which means that together with our partners, we can call on the resources we need to respond to the challenges brought by Storm Darragh.

“I’d like to reassure the public that at this time, Dyfed-Powys Police is still able to respond to priority calls for service.

“We have robust plans in place to respond to Storm Darragh, and we continue to work extremely closely with partner agencies to do so through local resilience arrangements and close working on the ground.

“The safety of the public remains our top priority and I am urging everyone to take the warnings that have been issued seriously.

“I’d like to thank our communities for their support at this time, and once again ask that you avoid unnecessary travel and follow all official advice to stay safe.”