Wales is being battered by Storm Darragh after a rare red warning for wind came into force overnight on Saturday.

As of 8am this morning, around 40,000 homes were without power as winds of up to 90 miles per hour were being felt.

Transport for Wales has cancelled the majority of its services and Cardiff Airport has closed its runway until at least 11am when the red warning has lifted.

The M4 Prince Of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge are closed as well as the A55 Britannia Bridge and the A477 Cleddau Bridge.

Many stretches of the M4 are closed around Monmouthshire, Bridgend, Newport, Neath Port Talbot

The A470 is blocked due to fallen trees around Llwynon, Llanrwst and Rhayader.

Natural Resources Wales has issued several flood warnings and alerts - check if you're affected here

The advice is to stay indoors

Ruth Dodsworth tells us about Storm Darragh

The Cabinet Office issued an emergency alert on Friday to people covered by the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England.

It was the largest use of the warning system yet, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to “stay indoors if you can”.

The Met Office issued the red weather warning – the most serious type – on Friday for wind, meaning dangerous weather is expected and people are urged to take action to keep themselves and others safe.

Mobile phones made a loud siren-like sound even if they were set on silent, with the sound and vibration lasting for about 10 seconds.

But some people have claimed they did not receive the alert.

A PhD student in Swansea said she was among many at her university who did not receive an emergency alert sent to people in an area covered by the Met Office’s red warning for wind.

Felicity McKee said she was at an event on her campus at Swansea University when the alerts were sent at 6.45pm on Friday but she only heard it from other attendees’ phones.

“Not everyone’s phone went at once, so I assumed mine was delayed as part of a rollout based on network… but I never got it,” the 33-year-old told PA.

“I even restarted my phone just in case to check if something was blocking it but others also didn’t get it when I was on campus.

“It was a mix of phones going off and the rest of us wondering what was going off as ours weren’t.

“I was concerned because had I not been with others I wouldn’t have realised.”

Ms McKee was with her son at the event and went home early after seeing the alert on other attendees’ devices.

Beth, from Caerphilly, who did not wish to share her surname, told PA no one in her household received an alert.

“I’ve a lot of bigger things to be concerned about but it is kind of alarming (no pun intended) that these alerts are meant to inform everyone and they haven’t,” the 29-year-old said.

“I received the first ever alert when they initially trialled it so thought I’d have no issue receiving more.”

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life while large waves and beach material could be thrown on to coastal roads and seafronts.

There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations likely to bus, train and ferry services and flights.

The fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend, with more than 100 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.

An amber warning for rain is in place in Wales from 3am to 6pm on Saturday with heavy rain likely to lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, both of which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, as well as parts of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Periods of heavy rain in South and mid-Wales through Saturday are likely to see 20-30mm fall in three to six hours, with totals of 80-90mm possible by the time it begins to ease in the evening.

Welsh Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies warned there may be very significant impacts from the storm and urged people to take extreme care this weekend.