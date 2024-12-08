Storm Darragh continues to bring disruption across Wales after heavy rain and wind caused fallen trees, flooding and power cuts.

The storm hit on Saturday 7 December, with thousands of homes left without power and major travel disruption as people were told to stay indoors.

A yellow warning for wind is in place until 6pm on Sunday 8 December, with the Met Office saying winds could reach 70mph along the coast.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said there were 21 flood warnings - the second highest alert - in effect.

Credit: Jamie Morris

One of the worst affected areas by heavy rainfall is Builth Wells.

Local residents posted videos on social media on Saturday evening showing the extend of some of the flooding.

Owner of The Fountain Inn, Gwyn Davies, posted a video on Facebook showing water levels rising both inside and outside the pub with the caption: "4 inches deep inside and holding."

Builth Wells Town Council posted a statement on social media saying: "Thankfully the water has started to recede and now the clean up begins.

"Big thanks to the team from Penmaenau farm who have cleared The Strand (A483) and reopened the road.

"Unfortunately the public toilets near the river on The Groe (as can be seen in the photo) will have to remain closed until we can get them properly cleaned."

Power

The National Grid said there were almost 58,000 properties without power in mid and south Wales.

Scottish Power reported numerous outages in its area, mainly across north and mid Wales, saying, in some some cases, power would not be restored until Monday.

Travel

There are still road closures across Wales, including the M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire, due to high winds.

Transport for Wales is asking passengers to check timetables before travelling as many trains are not running

Great Western Railway said the severe weather had left all lines blocked between Cardiff Central and Carmarthen, with services "unlikely" to resume before 12:00 on Sunday.