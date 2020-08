Watch the latest ITV weather forecast with Ruth Dodsworth

Friday:

An overcast but mostly dry morning with very few bright spells. A few more bright spells develop in the afternoon, though this comes with the chance of a few showers. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Largely fine and bright on Saturday. Sunday appears to be more overcast with some thunderstorms around. Monday looks similar, though with more sunny spells between showers. Rather warm and muggy.