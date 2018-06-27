- ITV Report
Bristol students raise £1,500 to send cleaner on holiday to Jamaica
A Bristol University cleaner has been given £1,500 after students raised the money to send him on a holiday to Jamaica.
More than 200 people donated on the JustGiving page to help Herman Gordon, a man who they call "the epitome of happiness."
Students have been a fan of of Herman for a long time and love his positive attitude.
Five days after starting a campaign to raise the money the students reached the £1,500 mark.
Herman was clearly delighted to be given the gift, watch his reaction below...