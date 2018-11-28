- ITV Report
Joy as gay Bristol rugby player fearing deportation released on bail
A gay Bristol rugby player who is facing deportation to Kenya has just been released from an immigration removal centre near Heathrow Airport.
Ken Macharia, 38, who fears persecution in Kenya over his sexuality, had been granted bail earlier today, Wednesday 28 November.
Judge Edward Woodcraft told engineer Mr Macharia: "The fact I have released you on bail is not an indication that you will forever more be allowed to stay in the United Kingdom."
Mr Macharia, who is a member of the Bristol Bisons, was supported at the bail hearing by his mother and team mates from the amateur rugby club.
Mr Macharia had been detained since Thursday 15 November.
Speaking to ITV West Country, he said he had been extremely anxious while at the centre.
Bristol Bisons captain Murray Jones was at the hearing and said he and his team mates are "elated" that Mr Macharia was granted bail.
Despite being given bail, the hearing heard that his removal is still "imminent".
His friend of three years, and team-mate, Murray Jones, described the ordeal as a "roller coaster".
The Home Office would not comment on the case, but a spokesman said the Government "has a proud record of providing protection for asylum seekers fleeing persecution because of their sexual orientation or gender identity".
Mr Macharia was bailed with conditions that he lives and sleeps at an address in Glastonbury, that he provides financial sureties, and that he reports to an immigration officer.
While his fate is determined, the Home Office has been told to consider how Mr Macharia's raised profile in Kenya affects matters.
A Change.Org petition has more than 96,000 signatures in support of stopping Mr Macharia's removal.
An online fundraising page has raised more than £5,000 towards legal fees to have him remain in the UK.