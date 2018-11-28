Joy as gay Bristol rugby player fearing deportation released on bail

A gay Bristol rugby player who is facing deportation to Kenya has just been released from an immigration removal centre near Heathrow Airport.

Ken Macharia, 38, who fears persecution in Kenya over his sexuality, had been granted bail earlier today, Wednesday 28 November.

Judge Edward Woodcraft told engineer Mr Macharia: "The fact I have released you on bail is not an indication that you will forever more be allowed to stay in the United Kingdom."

Mr Macharia, who is a member of the Bristol Bisons, was supported at the bail hearing by his mother and team mates from the amateur rugby club.