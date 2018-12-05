Sailor stranded in South Pacific Ocean during round the world race

A sailor who set off from Falmouth in a solo race around the world has put out a distress signal after her mast collapsed.

Susie Goodall set sail from Falmouth in June to compete in the Golden Globe race but is currently stranded 2,000 miles from land off Cape Horn in Southern Chile.

The event doesn't allow the use of modern technology or satellite navigation, with sailors expecting to spend up to 300 days at sea.

Race organisers say the 29-year-old was up-ended and lost her mast: