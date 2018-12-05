Advertisement

Sailor stranded in South Pacific Ocean during round the world race

Photo: ITV News

A sailor who set off from Falmouth in a solo race around the world has put out a distress signal after her mast collapsed.

Susie Goodall set sail from Falmouth in June to compete in the Golden Globe race but is currently stranded 2,000 miles from land off Cape Horn in Southern Chile.

The event doesn't allow the use of modern technology or satellite navigation, with sailors expecting to spend up to 300 days at sea.

Race organisers say the 29-year-old was up-ended and lost her mast:

Falmouth Coastguard was the first to pick up Susie's distress signal at 11:00 UCT.

A rescue group has been deployed from the coast of Chile but the nearest vessel is 480 miles away and will take about two days to reach her.

Goodall and her Rustler 36 yacht DHL Starlight Credit: Golden Globe Race

Susie's was not only the youngest but also the only British female to attempt the solo journey around the world.

Before she sent out the call for help she was fourth placed in the competition.

Gary Colewell helped prepare her Rustler 36 yacht and says they think she'll be very disappointed.

It's such a shame losing her mast. She's done really well up to this point, she's probably going to be very disappointed. I know she was planning it for a long time and she's very experienced, it's just circumstances. I think she'll probably go on in the future to do it again, fingers crossed they will and she'll get another opportunity

– Gary Colewell, Rustler Yacht
Susie Goodall during a trial sail across the Atlantic before the race Credit: Golden Globe Race

In a statement Susie Goodall's team back home say:

We are extremely saddened by the incident which took place on December 5th on board Susie Goodall’s boat DHL Starlight. The safety of Susie is of utmost importance.

From the information we have available at this time we know that Susie was sailing in the Pacific Ocean, 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn in 60 knot winds when her wind vane broke.

The exact height of the waves is unknown, but massive seas reported. She deployed her drogue to steady the boat, but that failed. She was in the cabin when the boat pitchpoled, sending her and the boat’s contents flying forward and knocking her unconscious for a period of time.

She sustained a minor head injury and spent the following hours removing the rigging debris to prevent further boat damage.

The hull of the boat is unbreached, and Susie is safe.

– Susie Goodall Racing Official Statement 05/12/18