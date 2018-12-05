- ITV Report
-
Sailor stranded in South Pacific Ocean during round the world race
A sailor who set off from Falmouth in a solo race around the world has put out a distress signal after her mast collapsed.
Susie Goodall set sail from Falmouth in June to compete in the Golden Globe race but is currently stranded 2,000 miles from land off Cape Horn in Southern Chile.
The event doesn't allow the use of modern technology or satellite navigation, with sailors expecting to spend up to 300 days at sea.
Race organisers say the 29-year-old was up-ended and lost her mast:
Falmouth Coastguard was the first to pick up Susie's distress signal at 11:00 UCT.
A rescue group has been deployed from the coast of Chile but the nearest vessel is 480 miles away and will take about two days to reach her.
Susie's was not only the youngest but also the only British female to attempt the solo journey around the world.
Before she sent out the call for help she was fourth placed in the competition.
Gary Colewell helped prepare her Rustler 36 yacht and says they think she'll be very disappointed.
In a statement Susie Goodall's team back home say: