Gang jailed for stolen Land Rover 'conspiracy'

A gang, operating in the Forest of Dean, has been jailed after being caught on their own CCTV, dismantling stolen Land Rovers to sell on their parts. Four members were jailed on Friday 11 January for a total of 14 years at Bristol Crown Court for their involvement in what the judge called a 'sophisticated conspiracy', processing 18 vehicles worth up to half a million pounds. Ringleader Edward Barrington and his two associates Luke Heron and Kelvin Harding were jailed for four years each. Barrington's father Michael Fear was also jailed for just over two years for keeping stolen vehicles at his home.

Credit: ITV West Country

The thieves used hi-tech equipment to steal high-value Jaguar Land Rovers, all using the keyless fob ignition system, from across London and the South East of England. The cars, including Defenders, Discovery Sports and Evoques, were then driven to the secluded New Dunn Business Park where they were either broken down for parts or sold on, intact. Breaking up high-value cars can be more profitable than selling cars whole and Barrington would dismantle stolen cars that were often still under manufacturer's warranty or had less than 8,000 miles on the clock, with the parts sent overseas or sold on the internet or in the motor trade press.

Credit: ITV West Country