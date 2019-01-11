- ITV Report
Gang jailed for stolen Land Rover 'conspiracy'
A gang, operating in the Forest of Dean, has been jailed after being caught on their own CCTV, dismantling stolen Land Rovers to sell on their parts.
Four members were jailed on Friday 11 January for a total of 14 years at Bristol Crown Court for their involvement in what the judge called a 'sophisticated conspiracy', processing 18 vehicles worth up to half a million pounds.
Ringleader Edward Barrington and his two associates Luke Heron and Kelvin Harding were jailed for four years each. Barrington's father Michael Fear was also jailed for just over two years for keeping stolen vehicles at his home.
The thieves used hi-tech equipment to steal high-value Jaguar Land Rovers, all using the keyless fob ignition system, from across London and the South East of England.
The cars, including Defenders, Discovery Sports and Evoques, were then driven to the secluded New Dunn Business Park where they were either broken down for parts or sold on, intact.
Breaking up high-value cars can be more profitable than selling cars whole and Barrington would dismantle stolen cars that were often still under manufacturer's warranty or had less than 8,000 miles on the clock, with the parts sent overseas or sold on the internet or in the motor trade press.
In April 2017 a motorhome was stolen from an address in Surrey and in June a GPS tracker on the vehicle was activated and led the owner to Barrington's yard.
He was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
Detectives then began an investigation and seized a month's worth of CCTV recordings from the premises, which showed top of the range cars, as many as four a day, being delivered and then being broken down.
A wider police inquiry revealed that another 26 high-value cars had been dismantled at Barrington's two yards between November 2016 and June 2017.
The police investigation revealed that the stolen cars being delivered from London were always driven by Heron with associate Harding following in another vehicle to take him home.
Goode was arrested after CCTV showed him working on the stolen vehicles.
Fear was arrested at his home where police recovered two stolen vehicles, a Vauxhall Vivaro van and a Land Rover Discovery.
Barrington, of Wellington Terrace, Newnham-on-Severn, Gloucestershire pleaded guilty during his trial to conspiracy to handle stolen goods and was jailed for four years.
Harding, of Euston Road, Croydon, Surrey and Heron, of Kingston Road, Epsom, Surrey were found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to handle stolen goods and were each jailed for four years.
Fear, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, South Wales pleaded guilty to two charges of handling stolen goods and was sentenced to two years and four months' imprisonment.
Goode, of Gloucester Road, Coleford, Gloucestershire pleaded guilty to conspiracy to handle stolen goods and received a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
Two other men were acquitted by the jury.