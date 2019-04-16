- ITV Report
-
'Mummy's boy and Daddy's soldier' - family tribute to boy killed by dog at Looe holiday park
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died after being attacked by a dog at a holiday park in Cornwall have paid tribute to the 'happy cheeky boy' who had a 'very special heart'.
Frankie MacRitche from Plymouth, who was also known affectionately as 'Frankie Doodle' is said to have loved trampolining and feeding lambs with his cousins.
His family have thanked the medical teams, police, staff at the holiday site and everyone who came to their little boy's aid.
They go on to ask for privacy to grieve for the loss of Frankie.
Brian Jones, the headteacher at the school Frankie attended said the student "was a pleasure to have around our school".
Frankie died during his holiday at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe on Saturday 13 April.
Investigations into what happened continue.