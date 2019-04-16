'Mummy's boy and Daddy's soldier' - family tribute to boy killed by dog at Looe holiday park

Frankie was a very happy cheeky boy. He had a very special heart and was a fighter from the minute he was born, he was Mummy's Boy and Daddy's soldier. Frankie loved playing on his Xbox, singing and dancing, and watching movies cuddled up with his mum and riding around in Dad's car with his cool shades on.

His Nanna and Grumps love him so very much and he was their little Frankie Doodle. He loved trampolining and feeding lambs with his cousins, eating chips on the seafront, and sleepovers at all his Aunties and Uncles houses. Our wonderful little Frankie will be so very missed by all of his family with every breath that we take.