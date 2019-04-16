Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'Mummy's boy and Daddy's soldier' - family tribute to boy killed by dog at Looe holiday park

Frankie MacRitchie's family have released this photo of the nine-year-old Photo: Family photo

The family of a nine-year-old boy who died after being attacked by a dog at a holiday park in Cornwall have paid tribute to the 'happy cheeky boy' who had a 'very special heart'.

Frankie MacRitche from Plymouth, who was also known affectionately as 'Frankie Doodle' is said to have loved trampolining and feeding lambs with his cousins.

Frankie was a very happy cheeky boy. He had a very special heart and was a fighter from the minute he was born, he was Mummy's Boy and Daddy's soldier. Frankie loved playing on his Xbox, singing and dancing, and watching movies cuddled up with his mum and riding around in Dad's car with his cool shades on.

His Nanna and Grumps love him so very much and he was their little Frankie Doodle. He loved trampolining and feeding lambs with his cousins, eating chips on the seafront, and sleepovers at all his Aunties and Uncles houses. Our wonderful little Frankie will be so very missed by all of his family with every breath that we take.

– Family statement
Frankie's father Billy describes his son as his best friend. Credit: Billy MacRitchie/Facebook

His family have thanked the medical teams, police, staff at the holiday site and everyone who came to their little boy's aid.

They go on to ask for privacy to grieve for the loss of Frankie.

Brian Jones, the headteacher at the school Frankie attended said the student "was a pleasure to have around our school".

Frankie died during his holiday at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe on Saturday 13 April.

Investigations into what happened continue.

Police have asked people not to speculate on social media. Credit: ITV West Country