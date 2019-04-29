‘Adventureman’ Jamie McDonald from Gloucester attempts to break world record

A charity fundraiser from Gloucester is attempting to break a world record for ‘the greatest distance covered on a treadmill within one week'.

Jamie McDonald, also known as ‘Adventureman’, will have to run more than 500 miles in a week, that’s the equivalent of three marathons a day.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to epic challenges, just a month ago he ran the equivalent of 210 marathons across the USA.