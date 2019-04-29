- ITV Report
‘Adventureman’ Jamie McDonald from Gloucester attempts to break world record
A charity fundraiser from Gloucester is attempting to break a world record for ‘the greatest distance covered on a treadmill within one week'.
Jamie McDonald, also known as ‘Adventureman’, will have to run more than 500 miles in a week, that’s the equivalent of three marathons a day.
The 32-year-old is no stranger to epic challenges, just a month ago he ran the equivalent of 210 marathons across the USA.
The 32-year-old is raising money for The Superhero Foundation, a charity that provides money for treatment not available on the NHS.
It's a cause close to Jamie's heart as he spent the first nine years of his life in an out of hospital with a rare spinal condition.
He is hoping to raise £1 million for sick children in the UK and around the world.
Ahead of this challenge, he said: “I will need to run more than 73 miles a day for seven days to even equal the current record.
"The equivalent of three marathons a day for a week is terrifying, but I'll never be in better shape to try.”