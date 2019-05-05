Chippenham schoolgirl Ellie Gould named as Calne murder victim

A teenage girl who died in Calne has been formally identified as 17-year-old Ellie Gould.

Ellie was a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham. Police enquiries are still ongoing to determine how she died.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of Ellie's murder, remains in custody.

Superintendent Conway Duncan said: "Our thoughts remain with Ellie's family, her friends and schoolmates.

"Ellie's family will continue to receive support from specially trained officers and we are aware that her fellow pupils are being encouraged to seek support being organised by Hardenhuish School.

"We fully appreciate the level of shock, anxiety and upset in and around Calne and Chippenham and our officers are continuing to progress their enquiries as swiftly and diligently as possible."