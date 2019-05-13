Union slam Honda as 'callous' as it confirms Swindon plant closure with loss of 3,500 jobs

After months of uncertainty it has been confirmed that Honda will close its Swindon plant in 2021 - with up to 3,500 employees now facing redundancy.

The announcement was made today [May 13] to employees that the manufacturing plant will stop production when the current car model comes to the end of its production cycle.

Union Unite says the process of telling employees was "unbelievably dehumanising", and consisted of showing a DVD to confirm the closure.

Steve Preddy, regional secretary, said: "Workers were shunted into a room and shown a DVD confirming the plant closure. They were then told if they had any questions to go to their union rep or HR.

"Workers have been left stunned by the utter callousness of the company, which has chosen to deliver this devastating news to their loyal workforce first by media leaks and then by DVD. It's unbelievably dehumanising."