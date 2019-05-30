- ITV Report
-
Footie mad Plymouth couple's wedding clash with Champions League Final
A Plymouth couple who are getting married on Saturday have completely changed their wedding plans after their teams got through to the Champions League Final.
Bride-to-be Abby Norman is the Liverpool fan while fiancé James Alexander is the Tottenham supporter.
When the pair found out teams were going head to head on their big day, there was no question about not including the game in the nuptials.
As Abby and James kick off their life together, their big day has had some tweaks to reflect the big occasion.
The aisle will be split by football allegiances as opposed to the traditional family lines.
The cake will be cut during the 15 minute half-time window, and the first dance will be saved until after the match.
But how will each couple feel if their beloved team is the loser?
We'll find out at the weekend which of the pair will have the happiest day of their life.