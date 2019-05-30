Advertisement

Footie mad Plymouth couple's wedding clash with Champions League Final

Battle lines have been drawn on this couple's special day. Credit: ITV West Country

A Plymouth couple who are getting married on Saturday have completely changed their wedding plans after their teams got through to the Champions League Final.

Bride-to-be Abby Norman is the Liverpool fan while fiancé James Alexander is the Tottenham supporter.

When the pair found out teams were going head to head on their big day, there was no question about not including the game in the nuptials.

As Abby and James kick off their life together, their big day has had some tweaks to reflect the big occasion.

The aisle will be split by football allegiances as opposed to the traditional family lines.

The cake will be cut during the 15 minute half-time window, and the first dance will be saved until after the match.

But how will each couple feel if their beloved team is the loser?

James Alexander is a die hard Tottenham fan. Credit: ITV West Country

I'd be pretty gutted because I know what she'll be like.

She'll be rubbing it in my face. Her Dad as well!

– James Alexander
Abby says she'll be a sore loser if Liverpool lose on Saturday. Credit: ITV West Country

If Liverpool lost I would be devastated. I am a really sore loser and he would gloat. I don't think I could dance with him because I couldn't bare to look at that gloating face.

– Abby Norman

We'll find out at the weekend which of the pair will have the happiest day of their life.

The big day kicks off on 1st June Credit: ITV West Country