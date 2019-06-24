- ITV Report
-
Glastonbury Festival 2019: All you need to know including line-up, set times, weather, site map and banned items
The UK’s biggest music festival is back.
That’s right - after taking a year off, Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm later this week.
The festival starts on Wednesday, June 26, and will see more than 2,500 acts perform across five days.
There are approximately 90 different stages at the Somerset site - from the iconic Pyramid Stage to the lesser-known ‘secret’ areas - so it will be some achievement if you manage to visit all of them over the long weekend.
Excitement is especially high ahead of this year’s festival following a break in 2018, to give the farmland time to recover.
This year’s festival also looks set to be a scorcher - with the latest weather forecasts predicting 30C degree heat.
Whether you’re a seasoned Glastonbury-goer, or if this will be your first time at the festival, here is everything you need to know...
When does the festival start?
The gates officially open to the public at 8am on Wednesday, June 26 - but festival car parks will open at 9pm on the Tuesday night before.
This is to allow festival-goers the opportunity to arrive throughout the night, when traffic volumes are low.
When do the main acts start playing?
As in previous years, there will be no amplified entertainment on the Wednesday - with the main music stages not kicking off until Friday.
But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. On the contrary, the fact the main acts don’t start until Friday gives you the chance to fully explore the site - all 1,100 acres of it.
Why not stop off at the many food stalls, or take a look at the quieter parts of the site - including the Healing Fields and the Greenpeace area.
Who’s headlining?
The Pyramid Stage will be headlined by Stormy at 10.15pm on Friday, The Killers at 9.45pm on Saturday and The Cure at 9.30pm on Sunday.
The Cure will return for their fourth time, equalling Coldplay’s record, in their first appearance since 19995.
Other top names on the Pyramid stage include George Ezra, Lauryn Hill, Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus and Kylie.
Headlining the Other Stage will be Tame Impala on Friday at 10.15pm, The Chemical Brothers at 10.15pm on Saturday and Christine and the Queens at 10pm on Sunday.
Some of the other big names on the Other Stage include Snow Patrol, Sigrid, Billie Eilish, Courteeners, Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats.
Jangle Monae, Wu-Tang Clan, Neneh Cherry, Interpol, The Streets, Friendly Fires, Sean Paul, Cat Power and Hot Chip will also feature over the weekend.
Here are the Pyramid Stage set times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Friday
- Stormzy 10.15pm - 11.45pm
- George Ezra 8.15pm - 9.15pm
- Ms Lauryn Hill 6pm - 7.15pm
- Bastille 4.15pm - 5.15pm
- Sheryl Crow 2.30pm - 3.30pm
- Tom Odell 1.15pm - 2pm
- Bjorn Again 11.45am - 12.45pm
Saturday
- The Killers 9.45pm - 11.45pm
- Liam Gallagher 7.15pm - 8.30pm
- Janet Jackson 5.45pm - 6.35pm
- Hoosier 4pm - 5pm
- Anne-Marie 2.40pm - 3.30pm
- Carrie Underwood 1.15pm - 2.15pm
- The Proclaimers 11am - 12.45pm
Sunday
- The Cure 9.30pm - 11.30pm
- Vampire Weekend 7.30pm - 8.30pm
- Miley Cyrus 5.45pm - 6.45pm
- Kylie 3.45pm - 5pm
- Years & Years 1.45pm - 2.45pm
- Mavis Staples 12.15pm - 1.05pm
- Lange Methodist Church Choir - 11am - 11.45am.
What’s the weather forecast?
The weather forecast for the world's biggest festival is changing every day, but even the latest prediction of heavy thunderstorms won't get well-prepared music fans down.
Despite a hot and humid start to the event, forecasters now believe it's quite possible there will be spots of flooding at Glastonbury - much like in 2005 and 2007.
But with only seven Glastonbury festivals avoiding rain since it began in 1970, music fans know what to expect and will be well prepared to deal with the worst.
What should I bring with me?
The ultimate checklist, as per the official Glastonbury Festival website:
- Festival ticket
- A reusable water bottle, to fill up from the free taps on site
- Tent
- Sleeping bag
- Roll mat
- Wellies or sturdy boots
- Toilet roll
- A warm jumper (it can get cold at night)
- Sun tan lotion
- Waterproof
- Toiletries
- Enough change of clothes in case you get wet
- Medical info (if you have any allergies or medical conditions)
- Medication if required (click here for the Festival’s prescribed medication policy)
- Torch
- ID: Original ID documents (not photocopies) are needed for: Hospitality tickets, Challenge 21, Lead Booker for coach packages, Sunday tickets, photocopy of ID is okay if a child is under 12 but looks older, standard public ticket – no ID required as photo on ticket
- Money/cards
- Hat
- Bags for dirty clothes and rubbish
- Contraceptives
- Mark valuables with house name and postcode so it can be posted back to you
Banned items - what can I not take in with me?
- No portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.
- No animals (except registered guide dogs).
- No sound systems or drums.
- No generators.
- No sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares.
- No nitrous oxide (laughing gas). As a contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 this substance is banned at Glastonbury.
Festival-goers are also advised not to bring with them any of the following:
- Gazebos
- Excess packaging
- Anything made of glass
- Non-biodegradable body glitter
- Disposable wipes
Will I be searched when I enter the site?
Is Glastonbury suitable for children?
Children aged 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticket-holding adult. It’s worth bringing some ID if they look older than 12.
Everyone aged 13 or over on Wednesday 26th June 2019 (when the festival starts) planning to come to the festival, must have registered and bought a full ticket. Children aged 12 and under do not require tickets and do not need to register.
There’s no shortage of things to do for children at Glastonbury. The Kidzfield is a huge kids’ festival within the festival featuring top names from the world of children’s entertainment and loads of activities – from a knee trembling helter-skelter to colourful soft-play – for kids of all ages.
When should I leave once the festival finishes?
It might be too soon to think about Glastonbury coming to an end before it’s even begun but it’s worth thinking about, not least because the traffic can get fairly congested.
Anybody leaving Glastonbury between 8am and 5pm on Monday, June 26, can expect long delays of up to nine hours when leaving the car parks.
Leaving between the hours of 1am and 7am is advisable.
Journey times on the A39 back to the M5 can be a couple of hours, while reaching Bristol via the A37 could take up to four hours. Heading south on the A37 and then east or west via the A303 is often the best option.
Alternatively, take the A361 towards Frome and then A350 towards Swindon. The festival traffic plan will direct vehicles from each parking area in different directions, which should help to reduce the level of congestion.