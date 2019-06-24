Glastonbury Festival 2019: All you need to know including line-up, set times, weather, site map and banned items

Crowds at Glastonbury Festival. Credit: PA

The UK’s biggest music festival is back. That’s right - after taking a year off, Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm later this week. The festival starts on Wednesday, June 26, and will see more than 2,500 acts perform across five days. There are approximately 90 different stages at the Somerset site - from the iconic Pyramid Stage to the lesser-known ‘secret’ areas - so it will be some achievement if you manage to visit all of them over the long weekend. Excitement is especially high ahead of this year’s festival following a break in 2018, to give the farmland time to recover.

This year’s festival also looks set to be a scorcher - with the latest weather forecasts predicting 30C degree heat. Whether you’re a seasoned Glastonbury-goer, or if this will be your first time at the festival, here is everything you need to know... When does the festival start?

The gates officially open to the public at 8am on Wednesday, June 26 - but festival car parks will open at 9pm on the Tuesday night before. This is to allow festival-goers the opportunity to arrive throughout the night, when traffic volumes are low. When do the main acts start playing? As in previous years, there will be no amplified entertainment on the Wednesday - with the main music stages not kicking off until Friday. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. On the contrary, the fact the main acts don’t start until Friday gives you the chance to fully explore the site - all 1,100 acres of it. Why not stop off at the many food stalls, or take a look at the quieter parts of the site - including the Healing Fields and the Greenpeace area.

1,100 acres - the size of the Glastonbury Festival site.

Who’s headlining?

The Pyramid Stage will be headlined by Stormy at 10.15pm on Friday, The Killers at 9.45pm on Saturday and The Cure at 9.30pm on Sunday. The Cure will return for their fourth time, equalling Coldplay’s record, in their first appearance since 19995. Other top names on the Pyramid stage include George Ezra, Lauryn Hill, Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus and Kylie. Headlining the Other Stage will be Tame Impala on Friday at 10.15pm, The Chemical Brothers at 10.15pm on Saturday and Christine and the Queens at 10pm on Sunday.

175,000 tickets sold to this year's Glastonbury Festival.

48 years since the first-ever Glastonbury Festival

Some of the other big names on the Other Stage include Snow Patrol, Sigrid, Billie Eilish, Courteeners, Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats. Jangle Monae, Wu-Tang Clan, Neneh Cherry, Interpol, The Streets, Friendly Fires, Sean Paul, Cat Power and Hot Chip will also feature over the weekend. Here are the Pyramid Stage set times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday Friday

Stormzy 10.15pm - 11.45pm

George Ezra 8.15pm - 9.15pm

Ms Lauryn Hill 6pm - 7.15pm

Bastille 4.15pm - 5.15pm

Sheryl Crow 2.30pm - 3.30pm

Tom Odell 1.15pm - 2pm

Bjorn Again 11.45am - 12.45pm

Saturday

The Killers 9.45pm - 11.45pm

Liam Gallagher 7.15pm - 8.30pm

Janet Jackson 5.45pm - 6.35pm

Hoosier 4pm - 5pm

Anne-Marie 2.40pm - 3.30pm

Carrie Underwood 1.15pm - 2.15pm

The Proclaimers 11am - 12.45pm

Sunday

The Cure 9.30pm - 11.30pm

Vampire Weekend 7.30pm - 8.30pm

Miley Cyrus 5.45pm - 6.45pm

Kylie 3.45pm - 5pm

Years & Years 1.45pm - 2.45pm

Mavis Staples 12.15pm - 1.05pm

Lange Methodist Church Choir - 11am - 11.45am.

What’s the weather forecast? The weather forecast for the world's biggest festival is changing every day, but even the latest prediction of heavy thunderstorms won't get well-prepared music fans down. Despite a hot and humid start to the event, forecasters now believe it's quite possible there will be spots of flooding at Glastonbury - much like in 2005 and 2007.

But with only seven Glastonbury festivals avoiding rain since it began in 1970, music fans know what to expect and will be well prepared to deal with the worst. What should I bring with me?

The ultimate checklist, as per the official Glastonbury Festival website:

Festival ticket

A reusable water bottle, to fill up from the free taps on site

Tent

Sleeping bag

Roll mat

Wellies or sturdy boots

Toilet roll

A warm jumper (it can get cold at night)

Sun tan lotion

Waterproof

Toiletries

Enough change of clothes in case you get wet

Medical info (if you have any allergies or medical conditions)

Medication if required (click here for the Festival’s prescribed medication policy)

Torch

ID: Original ID documents (not photocopies) are needed for: Hospitality tickets, Challenge 21, Lead Booker for coach packages, Sunday tickets, photocopy of ID is okay if a child is under 12 but looks older, standard public ticket – no ID required as photo on ticket

Money/cards

Hat

Bags for dirty clothes and rubbish

Contraceptives

Mark valuables with house name and postcode so it can be posted back to you

Banned items - what can I not take in with me?

No portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.

No animals (except registered guide dogs).

No sound systems or drums.

No generators.

No sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares.

No nitrous oxide (laughing gas). As a contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 this substance is banned at Glastonbury.

Festival-goers are also advised not to bring with them any of the following:

Gazebos

Excess packaging

Anything made of glass

Non-biodegradable body glitter

Disposable wipes

Will I be searched when I enter the site?

You may be searched at the entrance. Any items which the organisers consider may be used in an illegal or offensive manner will be confiscated. Persons suspected of carrying out illegal and / or offensive activities on-site may be searched. – The terms and conditions of entry printed on the back of every ticket

Is Glastonbury suitable for children? Children aged 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticket-holding adult. It’s worth bringing some ID if they look older than 12.

Everyone aged 13 or over on Wednesday 26th June 2019 (when the festival starts) planning to come to the festival, must have registered and bought a full ticket. Children aged 12 and under do not require tickets and do not need to register. There’s no shortage of things to do for children at Glastonbury. The Kidzfield is a huge kids’ festival within the festival featuring top names from the world of children’s entertainment and loads of activities – from a knee trembling helter-skelter to colourful soft-play – for kids of all ages.

When should I leave once the festival finishes? It might be too soon to think about Glastonbury coming to an end before it’s even begun but it’s worth thinking about, not least because the traffic can get fairly congested.

