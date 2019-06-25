- ITV Report
Mystery man in costume 'cons' carnival-goers in Gloucestershire
Organisers of a Gloucestershire village fete have issued a warning after visitors were allegedly “conned” by an unknown man in costume.
Volunteers behind the Woolaston Village Carnival, which took place on Saturday, June 22, say the mystery man - whose identity is unknown - tricked people into parting with their money.
According to John and Sue Anderson, who are on the carnival committee, the man wore a black and white-chequered morph suit and asked people to pay £1 to guess his identity.
He handed out fliers on the day, which claimed all proceeds would go towards the upkeep of Woolaston Hall.
But organisers say the man later disappeared, keeping the cash for himself.
According to the organisers, the mystery man contacted the carnival committee the following day to ask for their bank details.