Mystery man in costume 'cons' carnival-goers in Gloucestershire

Organisers of a Gloucestershire village fete have issued a warning after visitors were allegedly “conned” by an unknown man in costume.

Volunteers behind the Woolaston Village Carnival, which took place on Saturday, June 22, say the mystery man - whose identity is unknown - tricked people into parting with their money.

According to John and Sue Anderson, who are on the carnival committee, the man wore a black and white-chequered morph suit and asked people to pay £1 to guess his identity.